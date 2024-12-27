Jalen Brooks Injury: Questionable versus Philly

Brooks (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks logged back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday after a DNP on Wednesday. With CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) shut down for the final two weeks of the season, there is a big chunk of targets available in Dallas. In addition to Brooks, Jalen Tolbert (finger) is also questionable. The Cowboys could be digging deep down their wideout depth chart if Brooks or Tolbert are unable to play.