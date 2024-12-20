Fantasy Football
Jalen Brooks headshot

Jalen Brooks Injury: Won't play in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Brooks (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Brooks showed up on the Cowboys' Week 16 practice report Thursday as limited due to a knee injury and didn't handle any reps Friday before the team made a decision on his status ahead of the weekend. With Brooks out of the lineup Sunday, Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo and Ryan Flournoy will be the tertiary wide receivers behind starters CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

Jalen Brooks
Dallas Cowboys
