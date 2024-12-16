Fantasy Football
Jalen Brooks headshot

Jalen Brooks News: Catches first career TD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Brooks caught his only target for a 17-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

The second-year wideout hauled in his first career TD in the third quarter, beating two defenders to the ball in the back corner of the end zone as Cooper Rush scrambled out of the pocket. Brooks has seen little usage this season and has even been a healthy inactive at times, and he's unlikely to break out with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert all healthy. Brooks will be little more than desperation dart throw in Week 16, even against a shaky Buccaneers secondary.

Jalen Brooks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
