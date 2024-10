Brooks caught his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Even with Brandin Cooks (knee) on IR, there wasn't much of a role for Brooks in the Cowboys' offense, as KaVontae Turpin moved into the No. 3 wideout role instead. Brooks has yet to catch more than one pass in a game this season, giving him very little fantasy appeal heading into a Week 6 clash with the Lions.