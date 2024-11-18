Jalen Brooks News: Not suiting up for MNF

Brooks (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's Week 11 tilt versus the Texans, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Brooks has been inefficient as a pass catcher this season, hauling in just eight of 24 targets. He logged over half of the Cowboys' offensive snaps in each of the team's past four games but won't take the field Monday. Brooks' inactive status coincides with the team debut of Jonathan Mingo, who was acquired in a trade with Carolina on Nov. 5.