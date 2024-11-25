Jalen Brooks News: One big catch Sunday

Brooks caught one of three targets for 41 yards in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

After being dropped from the gameday lineup in Week 11, the second-year wideout suited up again Sunday but played only 17 offensive snaps, his lowest total since Week 4. Brooks did make an impact though, as his long reception just before halftime set up a 46-yard field goal for Brandon Aubrey. Brooks has seen his target volume increase since Cooper Rush replaced Dak Prescott (hamstring) as the Cowboys' starting QB, but he hasn't done much with it -- over his last three appearances he's managed a 4-71-0 line on 12 looks. Brooks figures to get bumped down the depth chart once Brandin Cooks (knee) is ready to return from IR, something that could happen as soon as Week 13 against the Giants.