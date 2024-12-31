Jalen Brooks News: One catch against Eagles

Brooks caught his lone target for 12 yards in Sunday's 41-7 loss to the Eagles.

Brooks was not a major part of the Cowboys offensive plans Sunday, playing just 13 offensive snaps and earning one target. The second-year wideout should continue to handle a small role in the Cowboys' offense heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Commanders. With nothing to play for, however, it's possible that Dallas' coaching staff may want to get a better look at some of their young talent ahead of the offseason.