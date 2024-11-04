Fantasy Football
Jalen Brooks headshot

Jalen Brooks News: Season-high two catches Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Brooks caught two of five targets for 26 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

The second-year wideout saw five-plus targets for the second time in the last three games but once again failed to do much with the increased volume, although his two catches were a season high. Brooks remains an afterthought in the Cowboys' offense, but he could be pushed into a bigger role in Week 10 against the Eagles if CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) ends up missing time.

Jalen Brooks
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
