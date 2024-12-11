Jalen Carter Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Carter was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

It's not clear when Carter suffered the injury, as he logged his usual large workload (90 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps) this past Sunday against Carolina. There's been no word that he's in any danger of missing Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but it bears monitoring Carter's practice participation the rest of the week. If Carter were to miss any time, Thomas Booker could be asked to take on more defensive work.