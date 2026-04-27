Jalen Carter News: Expensive fifth-year option

The Eagles picked up Carter's fifth-year option Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The cost to maintain Carter's services through 2027 comes at a hefty $27 million. The defensive tackle earned Pro Bowl honors in both 2024 and 2025, adding value to his fifth-year option. Carter missed multiple games due to various injuries in 2025, as well as being ejected in Week 1 for an incident involving him spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. When Carter was on the field, he produced 33 tackles (21 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and seven passes defensed over 12 regular-season games (really 11 since he was ejected before the first snap of Week 1).