Jalen Carter News: Full practice Thursday

Carter (illness) was a full participant at the Eagles' practice Thursday.

Carter has been dealing with an illness, which has forced him to miss each of the team's first two media availabilities this week, but he now appears to be good to go for Sunday's matchup with Kansas City in the Super Bowl. The defensive lineman has compiled nine total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed and a forced fumble over three games so far in the postseason.