Jalen Carter News: Practices fully Thursday
Carter (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The defensive tackle was a limited participant Wednesday after appearing on the injury report with the shoulder issue. Carter played on 90 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps in last week's win over the Panthers, logging three solo tackles. The second-year pro has yet to miss a game all year, and he appears on track to play again this Sunday against the Steelers.
