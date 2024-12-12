Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Carter headshot

Jalen Carter News: Practices fully Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Carter (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

The defensive tackle was a limited participant Wednesday after appearing on the injury report with the shoulder issue. Carter played on 90 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps in last week's win over the Panthers, logging three solo tackles. The second-year pro has yet to miss a game all year, and he appears on track to play again this Sunday against the Steelers.

Jalen Carter
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now