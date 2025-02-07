Jalen Carter News: Ready for Super Bowl LIX

Carter practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Carter logged a trio of full practice sessions this week despite being listed with a groin injury. The standout second-year pro, who notched 4.5 sacks across 16 regular-season appearances this season, plus 2.0 sacks across three postseason appearances, will handle his usual starting role helming Philadelphia's interior defensive line, which may receive a boost via the activation of Brandon Graham (elbow) from IR.