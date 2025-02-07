Fantasy Football
Jalen Carter headshot

Jalen Carter News: Ready for Super Bowl LIX

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Carter practiced in full Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Carter logged a trio of full practice sessions this week despite being listed with a groin injury. The standout second-year pro, who notched 4.5 sacks across 16 regular-season appearances this season, plus 2.0 sacks across three postseason appearances, will handle his usual starting role helming Philadelphia's interior defensive line, which may receive a boost via the activation of Brandon Graham (elbow) from IR.

Jalen Carter
Philadelphia Eagles
