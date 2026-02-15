Jalen Carter headshot

Jalen Carter News: Totals 3.0 sacks in Year 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Carter played 12 regular-season games during the 2025 campaign, recording 33 tackles (21 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and seven passes defended.

Carter appeared in 12 regular-season games, but he was ejected before playing a defensive snap during the Week 1 win over Dallas. The 24-year-old added three tackles, including 1.0 sack, during Philadelphia's loss to the 49ers in the wild-card round. Carter also earned Pro-Bowl honors for the second year in a row. He could be in line for a significant contract extension ahead of the 2026 season.

Jalen Carter
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Carter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Carter See More
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Monday Wild-Card Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
34 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
36 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
37 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Wild-Card Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
37 days ago
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
NFL
Beating the Book: NFL Wild Card Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
Author Image
Nick Whalen
38 days ago