Jalen Coker Injury: Doubtful for Week 14
Coker (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Coker seemingly had a setback this week, going from full participation Wednesday to limited Thursday to non-participation Friday. He'll likely miss a third straight game, leaving Carolina with poor depth behind WRs Xavier Legette, David Moore and Adam Thielen.
