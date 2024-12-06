Fantasy Football
Jalen Coker headshot

Jalen Coker Injury: Doubtful for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Coker (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Coker seemingly had a setback this week, going from full participation Wednesday to limited Thursday to non-participation Friday. He'll likely miss a third straight game, leaving Carolina with poor depth behind WRs Xavier Legette, David Moore and Adam Thielen.

Jalen Coker
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
