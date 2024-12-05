Jalen Coker Injury: Falls back to limited Thursday
Coker (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Coker is vying to put an end to a two-game absence due to a quad injury, but he followed up Wednesday's full session with a cap on his reps one day later, which could be a worrisome sign for his upcoming availability. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal Coker's odds to return to action Sunday at Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now