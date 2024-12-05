Fantasy Football
Jalen Coker headshot

Jalen Coker Injury: Falls back to limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Coker (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Coker is vying to put an end to a two-game absence due to a quad injury, but he followed up Wednesday's full session with a cap on his reps one day later, which could be a worrisome sign for his upcoming availability. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal Coker's odds to return to action Sunday at Philadelphia.

Jalen Coker
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
