Jalen Coker Injury: Limited by quad issue

Coker was limited in practice Thursday due to a quadriceps injury.

Coker wasn't listed on the Panthers' first Week 16 practice report Wednesday, so his addition one day later is somewhat worrisome. Having said that, he missed Weeks 12-14 with a quad issue, so his practice restrictions Thursday may be related to maintenance. In his return to action this past Sunday against the Cowboys, Coker hauled in four of six targets for 110 yards and one touchdown, which mostly was fueled by an 83-yard scoring strike.