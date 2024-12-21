Jalen Coker Injury: On track to play Week 16

Coker (quadricep) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coker missed three straight games with a quad injury before returning to action in last week's loss to the Cowboys. The undrafted rookie then popped back up on Thursday's injury report with a quad issue, ending the week as a limited participant in two straight practices. Though the quad may still be nagging him a bit, Coker looks like he'll still be able to suit up and play consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 9 and 10. With Xavier Legette (hip) having already been ruled out, Coker and Moore (concussion) -- who is also listed as questionable but expected to play -- should fill top-three roles at receiver alongside veteran Adam Thielen.