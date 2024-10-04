Jalen Coker Injury: Questionable after full practice

Coker (foot) practiced in full Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said all players listed as questionable have a good chance to suit up Sunday, per Joe Person of The Athletic. That lends optimism to the notion that Coker will be able to suit up versus Chicago. Coker handled a depth role in his regular-season debut Week 4, and he failed to secure his only target.