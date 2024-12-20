Fantasy Football
Jalen Coker headshot

Jalen Coker Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 11:48am

Coker (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.

Coker made a midweek appearance on the Panthers' injury report, logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday due to a quad issue. Fellow WR Xavier Legette (hip) has been ruled out for Week 16, while David Moore (concussion) also is questionable to suit up. The statuses of Coker and Moore won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if either or both join Legette as inactive, Carolina may have to roll with Adam Thielen, Deven Thompkins and Dan Chisena as its receiving corps this weekend.

Jalen Coker
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
