Jalen Coker headshot

Jalen Coker Injury: Ruled out, not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Coker (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Coker hasn't practiced since first landing on the injury report last Friday and now will miss a second straight game. The Panthers used David Moore, Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen as their top wide receivers in last week's loss to the Chiefs, with Thielen taking most of the slot snaps that went to Coker for much of October and early-to-mid November.

