Jalen Coker News: Inks ERFA tender
Coker signed his exclusive-rights free-agent tender with the Panthers on Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Coker was tendered by Carolina in early March and made his return to the team official Monday. The 24-year-old posted a 33-394-3 receiving line over 11 regular-season contests last year, nearly replicating his stats from his rookie 2024 campaign. However, Coker exploded for a 9-134-1 line in the Panthers' wild-card round loss to the Rams, and he could take another step forward as one of QB Bryce Young's top targets during the upcoming campaign.
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