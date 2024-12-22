Fantasy Football
Jalen Coker headshot

Jalen Coker News: Playing in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Coker (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker sat out Weeks 12-14 due to a quadriceps injury and then was limited in the final two sessions of Week 16 prep due to the same issue. He'll play through the health concern for a second straight game, however, as he takes on an Arizona defense that has allowed the ninth-most YPT (8.33) to opposing wide receivers this season. Coker also may have a bit more sway in Carolina's passing game with Xavier Legette (hip) inactive.

