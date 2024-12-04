Jalen Coker News: Practicing in full

Coker (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker has missed back-to-back contests and couldn't practice in any capacity last week, but he now looks to be on track to retake the field Sunday against the Eagles. That said, with all of Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and David Moore currently on the field for Carolina, it remains to be seen whether Coker will have a path to playing time in three-wide sets once back in action.