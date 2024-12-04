Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Coker headshot

Jalen Coker News: Practicing in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Coker (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker has missed back-to-back contests and couldn't practice in any capacity last week, but he now looks to be on track to retake the field Sunday against the Eagles. That said, with all of Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and David Moore currently on the field for Carolina, it remains to be seen whether Coker will have a path to playing time in three-wide sets once back in action.

Jalen Coker
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now