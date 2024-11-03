Fantasy Football
Jalen Coker

Jalen Coker News: Quiet in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 4:49pm

Coker caught two of his three targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Saints.

Coker was held without a catch in the second half of Sunday's win; however, the rookie from Holy Cross still finished with the most receiving yards among Panthers wideouts. The 23-year-old's role in Carolina's offense appears likely to continue growing after Diontae Johnson was traded to the Ravens on Oct. 29, and he's expected to keep making plays as the Panthers host the Giants in Week 10.

Jalen Coker
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
