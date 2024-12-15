Jalen Coker News: Scores long touchdown
Coker recorded four receptions on six targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys.
Coker returned from a three-game absence and immediately stepped back into a significant role. He finished second on the team in targets and tied for second in receptions, and the highlight of his performance came on an 83-yard touchdown just before halftime. Coker has at least six targets in three of his last four games, so he should maintain a consistent role in the offense down the stretch, though his results will remain more mixed due to the inconsistency of Bryce Young.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now