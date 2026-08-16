Jalen Coker headshot

Jalen Coker News: Tallies 10 snaps in preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Coker played 10 snaps on offense and didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Panthers' 29-14 loss to the Bills in Saturday's preseason game.

Coker hauled in a nine-yard catch from Bryce Young early in the second quarter, but the play was negated by a penalty. Coker missed the first six games of the 2025 regular season due to a quad injury and had modest production upon his return, but he broke out in the Panthers' NFC wild-card loss to the Rams, when he logged nine catches on 12 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown. He inked a three-year, $35 million contract extension with Carolina in June and is slated to serve as the team's WR2 behind Tetairoa McMillan, with Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn and John Metchie providing depth at the position.

Jalen Coker
Carolina Panthers
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