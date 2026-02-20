Jalen Davis News: Re-signed by Cincinnati

Davis signed a one-year contract extension with the Bengals on Friday, the team's official site reports.

In seven regular-season games with the Bengals in 2025, his sixth campaign with the team, Davis recorded a career-high 20 total tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. The 30-year-old, who has started three of the 59 regular-season contest he's played in with Cincinnati, figures to reprise his depth role in the team's secondary this coming season.