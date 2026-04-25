Jalen Farmer News: Snagged by Colts

The Colts selected Farmer in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 113th overall.

After two years at Florida, Farmer transferred to Kentucky and started all 24 games at right guard over his final two seasons. Farmer is a well-rounded lineman who is comfortable serving as a pulling guard and serviceable as a pass blocker. He's an impressive athlete, too, boasting a 4.93 40-yard dash after weighing in at 312 pounds. Still, the 21-year-old would need a fantastic training camp to wrestle the starting right guard role from incumbent Matt Goncalves, a 2024 third-round pick who started all 17 games last year.