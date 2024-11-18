Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Guyton headshot

Jalen Guyton News: Loses practice-squad spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 8:39am

Guyton was cut from the Raiders' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Guyton linked up with Las Vegas in the offseason after a five-year run with the Chargers but wasn't able to secure an active roster spot. Instead, the North Texas product found his way onto the practice squad, but he never suited up for the Raiders this season.

Jalen Guyton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now