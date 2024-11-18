Jalen Guyton News: Loses practice-squad spot
Guyton was cut from the Raiders' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Guyton linked up with Las Vegas in the offseason after a five-year run with the Chargers but wasn't able to secure an active roster spot. Instead, the North Texas product found his way onto the practice squad, but he never suited up for the Raiders this season.
Jalen Guyton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now