Jalen Hurts Injury: Full practice, but awaiting clearance

Hurts (concussion/left finger) practiced in full Thursday.

Per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal, Hurts led quarterback drills for a second practice in a row Thursday, upgrading from limited to all activity in the process. As Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hurts still waits clearance from an independent neurologist from the concussion that he suffered in the first quarter of a Week 16 loss at Washington, but he has two days left to do so ahead of Sunday's wild-card contest against the Packers.