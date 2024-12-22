Jalen Hurts Injury: Getting concussion check

Hurts is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game at Washington.

At the end of a 13-yard run in the first quarter, Hurts was sandwiched by a pair of Commanders defenders and seemed to be a bit dazed when he got to his feet. He was removed from the game, visited the sideline tent and appeared poised to return to the field before going to the locker room. If Hurts is diagnosed with a concussion, he'll yield QB duties to Kenny Pickett for the rest of Week 16.