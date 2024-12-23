Fantasy Football
Jalen Hurts headshot

Jalen Hurts Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 2:40pm

In addition to Hurts being in the NFL's concussion protocol, backup Kenny Pickett is dealing with a rib injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Hurts sustained his concussion during Sunday's game against the Commanders, and with Pickett banged up as well, the status of both signal callers is worth monitoring closely ahead of this weekend's game against the Cowboys. For now, the Eagles' healthiest option at the QB position is Tanner McKee.

Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
