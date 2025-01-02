Jalen Hurts Injury: Not practicing yet
Hurts (concussion/left finger) officially didn't practice Thursday.
This comes as no surprise after Hurts wasn't with his teammates during the portion of Thursday's session open to the media. No. 2 QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) also hasn't taken part in drills this week, leaving Tanner McKee and Ian Book to handle QB reps. With Hurts expected to be among a number of starters to not play Sunday against the Giants, McKee would get the nod under center in that contest if Pickett isn't cleared to suit up.
