Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts Injury: Not practicing yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Hurts (concussion/left finger) officially didn't practice Thursday.

This comes as no surprise after Hurts wasn't with his teammates during the portion of Thursday's session open to the media. No. 2 QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) also hasn't taken part in drills this week, leaving Tanner McKee and Ian Book to handle QB reps. With Hurts expected to be among a number of starters to not play Sunday against the Giants, McKee would get the nod under center in that contest if Pickett isn't cleared to suit up.

Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
