Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Hurts headshot

Jalen Hurts Injury: Officially DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Hurts (concussion/left finger) missed Wednesday's walkthrough.

Both Hurts and his primary backup Kenny Pickett (ribs) were listed DNPs to begin Week 18 prep, leaving Tanner McKee as the next player up at quarterback for the Eagles. Coach Nick Sirianni told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday that Hurts and a bunch of other starters won't play Sunday against the Giants, but he also said, "We'll see," when asked about Pickett's availability, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. As a result, it appears Pickett and McKee are the possibilities to start under center this weekend.

Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now