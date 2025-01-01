Jalen Hurts Injury: Officially DNP on Wednesday

Hurts (concussion/left finger) missed Wednesday's walkthrough.

Both Hurts and his primary backup Kenny Pickett (ribs) were listed DNPs to begin Week 18 prep, leaving Tanner McKee as the next player up at quarterback for the Eagles. Coach Nick Sirianni told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday that Hurts and a bunch of other starters won't play Sunday against the Giants, but he also said, "We'll see," when asked about Pickett's availability, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. As a result, it appears Pickett and McKee are the possibilities to start under center this weekend.