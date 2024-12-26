Fantasy Football
Jalen Hurts Injury: Remains sidelined from practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Hurts (concussion/left finger) officially didn't practice Thursday.

Hurts has yet to mix into drills since suffering a concussion this past Sunday at Washington. Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett, who emerged from that game with a rib injury, practiced in full Thursday and even told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer that he'll be ready to go if Hurts isn't available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. The Eagles may clarify the status of Hurts for Week 17 on Friday's injury report, which would set the stage for Pickett's first start with the team.

Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
