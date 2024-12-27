Jalen Hurts Injury: Ruled out for Week 17, as expected

Hurts (concussion/left finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Hurts hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion early on this past Sunday at Washington. Speaking of his quarterback Friday, coach Nick Siranni told Tim McManus of ESPN.com that it's "going to be tough for him to make it this week" because Hurts still is in the protocol for head injuries. With his lack of availability now confirmed for Week 17, Hurts will hand off QB duties to backup Kenny Pickett (ribs) on Sunday. Stepping in for Hurts in Week 16, Pickett completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception and recorded three carries for 13 yards. As for Hurts, until he gets back on the practice field, his prospects for game action will be slim.