Jalen Hurts Injury: Tending to ankle issue

Hurts was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Hurts told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday that the Eagles have had him on a "mini-program" due to a lower-body issue he's been dealing with since last Thursday's win against the Commanders. There's an expectation that Hurts will follow up Wednesday's capped session with full participation Thursday and Friday, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. The aforementioned regimen thus will allow Hurts to continue to lead Philadelphia's offense Sunday night at the Rams.