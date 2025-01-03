Jalen Hurts Injury: Won't play in Week 18

Hurts (concussion/left finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Giants.

Hurts hasn't practiced since sustaining a concussion while taking a big hit in the first quarter of a Week 16 loss at Washington. He thus will miss a second game in a row to end the regular season, and his backup Kenny Pickett (ribs), who also didn't practice this week, is listed as questionable for Week 18. Even if Pickett is active for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET matchup, he may be no more than the No. 2 QB to Tanner McKee, who told Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia that he's preparing for his first NFL start. As for Hurts, he'll turn his focus to getting ready for the wild-card round against the to-be-determined No. 7 seed in the NFC.