Jalen Hurts News: Four total TDs in win

Hurts completed 16 of 20 passes for 236 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and added 10 carries for 37 yards and three more scores in the Eagles' 37-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

For the second consecutive week, the Eagles continued to look like the team many expected them to be entering the season, and Hurts was at the center of the resurgence. The talented signal-caller was in vintage form on the ground, where he scored from one, seven and one yard out in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. Hurts didn't have to do too much through the air, finishing with well under 30 pass attempts for the third consecutive game. Hurts also extended his streak with at least one touchdown pass to four games via his pretty 45-yard strike to DeVonta Smith late in the third quarter, and the fifth-year quarterback's arrow is undeniably pointing up heading into a Week 9 home date with the vulnerable Jaguars defense.