As his final indicates, Hurts was near perfect through the air, but he averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt and saw top two wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith finish with a combined 4-24-0 line on four targets. However, Hurts was a force on the ground, logging the second-most carries for the Eagles behind Saquon Barkley and outpacing his fellow star by two yards for the team rushing lead. Hurts also converted several key short-yardage opportunities and converted a third-and-3 with 1:45 remaining via a four-yard scramble that essentially sealed the game for Philadelphia. Hurts completed passes to six different targets overall, and considering he only went without a touchdown toss in two games last season during which he played a normal allotment of snaps, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is likely due for much better passing numbers in a Week 2 rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 14.