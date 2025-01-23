Jalen Hurts News: Logs full practice Thursday

Hurts (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Hurts hurt his left knee during this past Sunday's divisional-round win versus the Rams. He operated with a cap on his reps at Wednesday's walkthrough, after which he said, "I'm progressing, taking it a day at a time," per Eric Edholm of NFL.com. Hurts proceeded to handle a full workload Thursday, clearing him up ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Commanders. In his one full game versus Washington this season back in Week 11, he completed 18 of 28 passes for 221 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and took 10 carries for 39 yards and one TD.