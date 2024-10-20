Jalen Hurts News: Produces three TDs in big win

Hurts completed 10 of 14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and added 22 rushing yards and two TDs on seven carries in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

While he didn't need to air it out much after hitting A.J. Brown for a 41-yard score in the second quarter, Hurts got into the end zone himself on two second-half Brotherly Shoves to double his rushing TD total on the season. It's the third time in six games this year Hurts has failed to throw for at least 200 yards, but he's likely to need to rely on his arm a lot more in Week 8 in a potential barn burner against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.