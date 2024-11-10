Jalen Hurts News: Scores four TDs in three quarters
Hurts completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 202 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while rushing seven times for 56 yards and two scores in Sunday's 34-6 rout of the Cowboys.
Hurts picked apart an outmatched Dallas defense from start to finish Sunday, resulting in his second game scoring four touchdowns this season. The 25-year-old is hitting his stride as we cross the midpoint of the schedule, passing for 1,976 yards and 12 touchdowns on a career best 70 percent completion rate. When you factor in the quarterback's 378 rushing yards and 10 trips to the end zone on the ground, we see a resume for a potential early MVP bid as the Eagles soar to 7-2 on the year. Hurts accomplished Sunday's fantasy score in barely over three quarters of action, which lines up nicely from a strategic standpoint as Philadelphia prepares to host Washington on a short week for Thursday Night Football in Week 11.