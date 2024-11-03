Fantasy Football
Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts News: Scores thrice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Hurts completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 230 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 67 yards and another score in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars.

Hurts stayed hot in Week 9 with his third consecutive three-touchdown game. The Eagles' offense has been performing better as a whole, but the team's star quarterback has played a large role in the recent string of success. Hurts has contributed 10 combined scores over the aforementioned three-week span. The dual-threat QB remains a strong fantasy play against a depleted Dallas defense next Sunday.

Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
