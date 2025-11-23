Hurts appeared to be in for a huge fantasy performance, as all three of his touchdowns came in the first 19 minutes of game time. While the offense stalled from there, Hurts logged both his most pass attempts and completions of the season to post his second-highest yardage total of the campaign. That led to an excellent fantasy performance, though it masked his ongoing inconsistency as a passer, as he's now averaged fewer than 7.0 yards per attempt or fewer. Hurts also continues to rely primarily on touchdowns for his rushing production, racking up fewer than 35 rushing yards in seven straight games.