Jalen McMillan Injury: Doesn't play Friday vs. NYJ

McMillan (knee) did not play in Friday's 26-14 preseason win over the Jets.

McMillan has been working through a knee issue over the past couple of weeks, and he joined fellow wideouts Emeka Egbuka (toe), Chris Godwin, Tez Johnson (groin), Kameron Johnson and David Sills on the sidelines for Friday's exhibition game. McMillan has been cleared to participate in individual drills in practice, but it remains to be seen whether he's available for the Buccaneers' second preseason game against the Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 22. With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, McMillan is projected to serve as Tampa Bay's WR3 behind Egbuka and Godwin.