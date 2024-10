McMillan (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan was inactive for Sunday's win over the Eagles, so it's no surprise to see his DNP listing Monday. The 2024 third-rounder now has two more chances to see his listed participation level increase ahead of Week 5 action, but for now his status for Thursday's game against the Falcons is cloudy.