Jalen McMillan headshot

Jalen McMillan Injury: Labeled day-to-day by head coach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that McMillan (knee) is considered day-to-day, PewterReport.com reports.

He remained sidelined at practice Monday along with Emeka Egbuka (toe), whom Bowles referred to as "day-to-day, week-to-week," per Evan Closky of 10 Tampa Bay. McMillan has been tending to a sore knee for nearly two weeks, with the issue preventing him from playing in last week's preseason opener versus the Jets. The third-year wideout is trending toward another absence for Saturday's exhibition versus the Chiefs, but the Buccaneers haven't yet indicated that McMillan's availability for the start of the regular season is in any jeopardy.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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