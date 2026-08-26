Jalen McMillan Injury: Likely to sit out preseason finale

McMillan (knee) didn't travel with the Buccaneers to Jacksonville for Wednesday's joint practice with the Jaguars, PewterReport.com reports.

The Buccaneers will reconvene with the Jaguars on Friday in Jacksonville for the preseason finale, and McMillan would appear safe to rule out for that contest after not making the trip north from Tampa. McMillan hasn't played at all in preseason while managing a lingering knee injury, and though he appeared to make some progress last week by returning to practice in a limited fashion, he may have since taken a step back in his recovery. He didn't practice in any capacity Tuesday in the first of the Buccaneers' two joint sessions with the Jaguars.