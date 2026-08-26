Jalen McMillan Injury: Likely to sit out preseason finale
McMillan (knee) didn't travel with the Buccaneers to Jacksonville for Wednesday's joint practice with the Jaguars, PewterReport.com reports.
The Buccaneers will reconvene with the Jaguars on Friday in Jacksonville for the preseason finale, and McMillan would appear safe to rule out for that contest after not making the trip north from Tampa. McMillan hasn't played at all in preseason while managing a lingering knee injury, and though he appeared to make some progress last week by returning to practice in a limited fashion, he may have since taken a step back in his recovery. He didn't practice in any capacity Tuesday in the first of the Buccaneers' two joint sessions with the Jaguars.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen McMillan See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 2 Fantasy Recap2 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings for PPR Leagues (Preseason Week 2 Update)4 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 Fantasy Football Auction Values (NFL Preseason Week 2 Update)4 days ago
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update6 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: NFL Preseason Week 2 Update9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen McMillan See More